Rays' McClanahan to start 2022 MLB All-Star Game

TAMPA, Fla. — Major League Baseball announced on Monday that Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan has been named the starting pitcher for the American League in the 2022 MLB All-Star Game.

McClanahan is in his second full season with Tampa Bay and will serve as his first All-Star Game selection in his professional career.

The Rays pitcher earned his spot on the All-Star team in a league-wide vote from other players and received more votes than any other pitcher in the AL.

He is also the only Rays player selected for the All-Star Game.

McClanahan currently leads the league in ERA and WHIP. He sits in second with 147 strikeouts, as well.

The southpaw played collegiate baseball at the University of South Florida and is the first MLB All-Star in program history.

McClanahan was selected by Tampa Bay in the first round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

He became the first pitcher in league history to make his professional debut during the postseason as he pitched in the 2020 World Series. He started another postseason game in 2021 and was the starter on the 2022 opening day for the Rays.