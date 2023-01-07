Rays' McClanahan goes on injured list because of back tightness

McClanahan's IL stint will run through the All-Star break.

TAMPA, Fla. — Shane McClanahan was put on the 15-day injured list by the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday, a day after the 26-year-old left-hander came out of his second straight start due to mid-back tightness.

McClanahan, 11-1 with a 2.53 ERA, left a June 22 outing against Kansas City after 3 2/3 innings and Friday's start against Seattle after three innings. His IL stint will run through the All-Star break.

“If I were to go on the IL, I think this is probably the best time for it.” McClanahan said. “I’d only have to miss one start, and do what I want to do, and that’s come back and be me. Not be a shell of myself. I miss that guy out there, and I want to get back and do the things I know I can do, and not worry about a back or whatever.”

McClanahan leads the major leagues in wins is second in the AL in ERA and has a 1.17 WHIP and 101 strikeouts over 17 starts.