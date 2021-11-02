Rays full 2021 schedule released

The team will look to repeat its run for back-to-back World Series appearances.

TAMPA, Fla — The Rays full 2021 schedule and Opening Day matchup times are officially set.

After an impressive 2020 performance from the team that took them all the way to the World Series during an unprecedented time, the Rays will look to make back-to-back appearances on the big stage.

But they'll have to get through the regular line up first.

The Rays will open their 2021 regular-season with a six-game road trip against the Miami Marlins from April 1 to 3 and then the Boston Red Sox from April 5 to 7.

Fans eager to catch the Rays on Opening Day can tune in at 4:10 p.m. ET as it will be an away game against the Marlins on April 1.

Starting on the road marks the first season since 2009 that the Rays will open on the road, breaking the American League's longest current Opening Day home games streak, according to the team.

The Rays 2021 home opener will be against the New York Yankees on Fri, April 9 to lead off a seven-day home-stand against New York and the Texas Rangers.

The team will play 20 interleague games under the following schedule:

New York Mets (May 14-16)

Philadelphia Phillies (May 29-30) and (August 24-25)

Washington Nationals (June 8-9) and (June 29-30)

Atlanta Braves (July 16-18)

Miami Marlins (April 1-3) and (September 24-26).

To close out the season, the Rays will visit Houston from Sept. 28 - 30, followed by New York-AL from October 1 to 3.

Players rejected a proposal by teams to delay Opening Day to April 28 and cut each team's schedule from 162 games to 154. Spring training workouts are scheduled to start next Wednesday.

Last season was cut to a scheduled 60 games per team because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, which caused a delay in Opening Day from March 26 to July 23. Last year’s revised schedule had teams play only division foes and regional interleague opponents to limit travel: AL East vs. NL East, AL Central vs. NL Central, AL West vs. NL West.