OAKLAND, Fla. – Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Carlos Gomez borrowed sunglasses from an Oakland Athletics fan during the first inning of Tuesday night's game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Gomez handed the shades back to the fan while also gifting him a baseball at the end of the sunny first inning.

The fan, Matt Welch, told MLB.com that Gomez is now "one of" his favorite non-A's players.

The Rays beat the A's 4-3 to improve to 27-26. It marks the first time Tampa Bay is above .500 this season since Opening Day.

Gomez is no stranger to on-the-field and off-the-field shenanigans. The Rays' right fielder went 0-for-3 with a walk during Tuesday night's game. This season Gomez is hitting .194 with a .260 on-base percentage.

