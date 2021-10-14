Rays' pitcher David Hess says he's starting chemotherapy to treat cancerous tumor in chest

David Hess said that he went to the ER about a week ago with "major chest tightness and severe shortness of breath."

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay Rays minor league pitcher David Hess announced on social media this week that he will undergo chemotherapy to treat a cancerous tumor in his chest.

“Life has a way of throwing things you never expected to happen,” Hess posted Wednesday on Twitter. “About a week ago I went to the emergency room with major chest tightness and severe shortness of breath.”

He went on to say that after some tests were run, he learned he has a “cancerous germ cell tumor” that was “sitting in the center” of his chest “pressing majorly” against his heart and lungs.

The 28-year-old said he will begin chemotherapy on Monday with hopes to eradicate the tumor.

Hess has had some experience in the majors with Baltimore and Miami before coming to Tampa Bay, where he appeared in one game this season throwing two innings. He’s gone 6-22 in parts of four seasons, ESPN reports. He finished this year with Triple-A Durham with a 6-2 record and a 3.57 ERA.

After Hess tweeted the news of his cancer treatment, there was an outpouring of support from fans, as well as the Rays, Marlins and Orioles.

“Sending best wishes for a full recovery from everyone in the Rays family,” the Rays quote tweeted.

“Stay strong, David. We’re thinking of you and your family,” the Marlins said in reply to Hess’ tweet.

“Birdland is wishing you a quick and healthy recovery, David,” the Orioles added.

Hess says as he heads into treatment that he is confident it will work and that he’ll be on the baseball field “soon and be healthy while doing it.”