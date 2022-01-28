Rays pitcher David Hess says he's 'cured' and cleared following chemotherapy treatment

In October, Hess said he learned he had a “cancerous germ cell tumor” that was “sitting in the center” of his chest “pressing majorly” against his heart and lungs.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay Rays minor league pitcher David Hess announced on Friday he is "cured" and has been cleared for action after he underwent chemotherapy treatment last year to treat a cancerous tumor.

"There’s a spot that we’re watching but expect to clear in a few weeks," Hess said in a post on Twitter.

Got the news today that I’ve been “cured” and cleared for all activity! There’s a spot that we’re watching but expect to clear in a few weeks. I can’t thank everyone enough for the prayers, support, and love through this. Time to get back to work and on a mound hopefully soon 🙏 pic.twitter.com/5L8P9k03Sj — David Hess (@hess_express28) January 28, 2022

The 28-year-old has had some experience in the majors with Baltimore and Miami before coming to Tampa Bay, where he appeared in one game in 2021, throwing two innings.