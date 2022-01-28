x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Rays

Rays pitcher David Hess says he's 'cured' and cleared following chemotherapy treatment

In October, Hess said he learned he had a “cancerous germ cell tumor” that was “sitting in the center” of his chest “pressing majorly” against his heart and lungs.
Credit: AP
Tampa Bay Rays pitcher David Hess (47) works against the Boston Red Sox during a spring training baseball game Friday, March 26, 2021, in Port Charlotte, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay Rays minor league pitcher David Hess announced on Friday he is "cured" and has been cleared for action after he underwent chemotherapy treatment last year to treat a cancerous tumor.

"There’s a spot that we’re watching but expect to clear in a few weeks," Hess said in a post on Twitter.

In October 2021, Hess said he learned he had a “cancerous germ cell tumor” that was “sitting in the center” of his chest “pressing majorly” against his heart and lungs.

The 28-year-old has had some experience in the majors with Baltimore and Miami before coming to Tampa Bay, where he appeared in one game in 2021, throwing two innings. 

He’s gone 6-22 in parts of four seasons, ESPN reports. He finished this year with Triple-A Durham with a 6-2 record and a 3.57 ERA.

Related Articles

In Other News

Tampa Bay Rays' two-city plan with Montreal struck down