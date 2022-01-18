Rays preseason tickets go on sale next week

It remains unclear when or if baseball's preseason might actually begin.

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — While ongoing labor negotiations between Major League Baseball team owners and players have baseball fans across the country anxiously waiting to see if their favorite players will even take the field this season, there is still some hope baseball will be back soon.

That's why the Tampa Bay Rays are announcing ticket information for Spring Training 2022.

We still don't know if or when baseball's preseason will begin, but if owners and players can avoid derailing this season, then it's game on for the Rays at Charlotte Sports Park in Port Charlotte, Florida.

Single-game tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24.

However, the team has also announced a series of Spring Training ticket offers.

Spring Training season tickets start at $299 and allow fans the best seats for the Rays' 15-game schedule at Charlotte Sports Park. Mini Packs also offer fans the chance to secure their Spring Training tickets before single-game tickets go on sale by buying a three or six-game pack. Prices for Mini Packs start at $51 per pack.

Fans who sign up for the Rays Insider newsletter will have a chance to participate in an online presale for tickets that will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 21.