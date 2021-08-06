Rays put Randy Arozarena on the COVID-related IL

The team says he had close contact with somebody with COVID-19.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays have placed star outfielder Randy Arozarena on the COVID-19-related "injured list."

The MLB franchise said he'd had close contact with someone with the virus, causing him to be ineligible to play.

In the meantime, the Rays have recalled Jordan Luplow from the Triple-A Durham Bulls.

As CBS Sports points out, the safety precaution comes at a time when Arozarena was really "starting to feel it with the bat again." He went 2-for-4 Wednesday with a double and triple and is boasting a .354 batting average lately.