Rays v. Red Sox rained out, game postponed until Monday

BOSTON — Friday night’s game with Tampa Bay going up against the Boston Red Sox was called about an hour after the scheduled first pitch because of inclement weather.

The tarp was never removed from the field.

In a tweet, the Rays said rain won the day and joked saying, "We'll try again another day." The game was rescheduled to 4:05 p.m. on Monday in Boston.

Boston right-hander Garrett Whitlock had been scheduled to face Rays righty Tyler Glasnow; the teams were already scheduled for a day-night doubleheader on Saturday, and starting pitchers for those games have not been announced.

The Red Sox placed left-hander Chris Sale on the injured list on Friday with shoulder inflammation. It's another setback for the seven-time All-Star as he attempts to re-establish himself as a reliable member of the rotation.