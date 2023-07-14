Rays and Royals postponed by rain in 1st game back from All-Star break

Tyler Glasnow had been set to pitch for the Rays against Alec Marsh. Both were pushed back to Saturday's opener.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The game scheduled for Friday night between the Tampa Bay Rays and Kansas City Royals was postponed because of rain.

To make it up, the teams will play a split doubleheader Saturday, with the opener starting at 2:10 p.m. ET and the nightcap beginning at 7:10 p.m. ET.

Glasnow hasn't received a decision since June 14 when Tampa Bay beat Oakland.

Tampa Bay right-hander Zach Eflin is slated to start the second game against Florida product, Brady Singer.

Both teams get an extra day of rest coming out of the All-Star break.

In their final game before the break, the Rays beat Atlanta to stop a seven-game losing streak. They enter the second half with the best record in the American League at 58-35.

Kansas City is last in the AL Central at 26-65.