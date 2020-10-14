Rays seek ALCS sweep of the Astros

Rays fans will have a World Series to look forward to with just one more win.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Rays fans, go ahead and get the gear out. Plant your flags. Put the champagne on ice. But, don't pop the cork -- at least not yet. The Rays still have to beat the Houston Astros one more time to win the American League pennant. While they're up 3-0 in the League Championship Series, it's been harder than it looks.

Game 3 was as tough a battle as the Rays have faced in the postseason. The Tampa Bay bats were quiet most of the night, save for an outburst in the sixth inning that turned the tides in their favor. They took advantage of a throwing error by Jose Altuve and back-to-back hit batters to put five runs on the board.

The Astros had their share of chances to come back late in the game. They loaded the bases with one out in the eighth, but lefty Aaron Loup came in to retire Kyle Tucker and Yuli Gurriel. Houston then put two on with one out in the ninth against Diego Castillo, but he struck out Altuve and coaxed a flyout from Michael Brantley to give the Rays a commanding ALCS lead.

"Classic Rays win," center fielder Kevin Kiermaier told MLB.com after the game. "Dominant pitching, phenomenal defense and picking our spot to score runs."

There are a few keys to watch for tonight as we look ahead to Game 4. One is the pitching matchup -- Tyler Glasnow vs. Zack Greinke. Glasnow is 2-0 in three starts this postseason, including 2.1 hitless innings in the deciding game of the Division Series against the Yankees. Greinke, a six-time All-Star, got rocked for four runs on Oct. 8 in a loss to Oakland. The Rays beat him in last year's ALDS as well.

Just as important as the pitchers will be the defenses behind them. Kiermaier made a possibly home run-saving catch in Game 3. But he's day-to-day with a wrist contusion after being hit by a pitch later in the game. Even without him, Tampa Bay still has a highly talented outfield. Manuel Margot can play all three positions well, and right fielder Hunter Renfroe made a pair of diving catches in Game 3, one of them with the bases loaded.

On the Astros side, Altuve has struggled at second base. The former Gold Glover's error in Game 3 was his third of the ALCS. Houston has made four errors total in the series, while the Rays have yet to make their first.

It’s not Hunter Renfrow, it’s Hunter Renfroe pic.twitter.com/wK2uPsDgTj — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) October 14, 2020

The Rays are seeking their second trip to the World Series. The first came in 2008, the first year after the team dropped "Devil" from its name. They lost that series 4-1 to the Philadelphia Phillies but still made for an incredible "worst to first" story. This year's squad is looking for something more.

"This is what it’s all about," Kiermaier told MLB.com. "I’m so proud to be a part of this and have so much fun with these guys. It’s an amazing feeling."

Win or lose in Game 4, the Rays' chance of going to the Fall Classic is almost a lock. Only one team in MLB history has come back from a 3-0 deficit to win a postseason series: the Red Sox in the 2004 ALCS.

Game 4 of the ALCS starts at 8:40 p.m. at Petco Park in San Diego. A Rays win will put them up against the Atlanta Braves or the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series. The Braves currently lead that series 2-0.

