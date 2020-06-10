Rays seek Game 2 ALDS win after struggles in Game 1

A loss tonight would put the Rays in a "win or go home" situation.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Game 2 of the American League Division Series feels like a must-win for the Rays tonight. They're coming off a 9-3 Game 1 loss, in which the Yankees showed the dominance they often lacked during the regular season.

The Bronx Bombers lived up to their billing by smashing four home runs off Rays pitching. The big blow came in the ninth inning when Giancarlo Stanton launched a grand slam that effectively put the game away. 2018 Cy Young winner Blake Snell had trouble getting ahead in the count during his five innings of work, allowing four earned runs and taking the loss.

On the offensive side, much of the Rays lineup had trouble solving Yankees ace Gerrit Cole. He went six innings and allowed three runs, courtesy of home runs from Randy Arozarena and Ji-man Choi. But Cole also struck out eight Rays hitters and kept them off balance most of the way. A trio of relievers finished off Tampa Bay with three hitless innings.

Pitching depth will be key to Game 2 on both sides. Tyler Glasnow will toe the rubber for the Rays after a six-inning, two-run performance in Game 2 of the Wild Card series against the Blue Jays. Cash hopes Glasnow will last longer tonight and give the best of his bullpen a chance to close it out. The Rays have used the "closer by committee" strategy this season, with a record 12 pitchers recording a save in just 60 games. Closing options include Nick Anderson, Pete Fairbanks and lefty Ryan Sherriff, none of whom pitched in Game 1.

Meanwhile, Yankees manager Aaron Boone is giving the ball to rookie Deivi García for his first postseason start. In six starts this year, García failed to make it out of the fifth inning twice. The Yankees might have to get creative with their bullpen options. Most concerning to the Rays is closer Aroldis Chapman, who's available tonight after Boone decided not to use him in Game 1 with a six-run lead.

Game 2 of the ALDS starts tonight at 8 p.m. at Petco Park in San Diego. The Rays will need to win to have their best chance at moving on to the ALCS. Since the Division Series began in 1995, just nine teams have come back from a 2-0 deficit to win the best-of-five series.

