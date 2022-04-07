Tampa Bay Rays set to take on Baltimore Orioles in sold-out home opener

2022 is a make-or-break year for the Rays.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays have announced that tickets for the team's Friday home opener against the Baltimore Orioles have officially sold out. It's the 16th straight year that the Rays have had a sold-out home opener — not including the 2020 season when fans were barred from stadiums due to the coronavirus pandemic.

2022 is a make-or-break year for the Rays. Despite back-to-back AL East crowns, the team hasn't been able to capture that elusive World Series championship. And with the rest of the division only stacking up their roster with more All-Star talent this offseason, the road is not going to get any smoother.

Luckily, Tampa Bay isn't facing one of those contenders on Friday.

The Orioles have spent the last five seasons comfortably sitting at the bottom of the standings. While the team has some young bright spots in outfielder Cedric Mullins and pitcher John Means, they won't be enough to keep up with divisional powerhouses like the Yankees, Red Sox and Blue Jays.

However, that doesn't mean Friday will be a cakewalk for the Rays. Even though Tampa Bay is rolling out a somewhat similar squad to last season's 100-win team, there are still some questions surrounding the Rays. For starters, the starters — starting pitchers that is.

The Rays have never been ones to adhere to conventional baseball rules. For four straight years, a smorgasbord of Tampa Bay relievers have pieced their way through team lineups. However, during that time there's always been at least one or two reliable starters in the lineup. Former CY-Young winner Blake Snell, Charlie Morton and most recently Tyler Glasnow. Snell and Morton left the team in 2021, and Glasnow is currently out for the year due to Tommy John surgery.

So who's left? Veteran CY-Young winner Corey Kluber who's trying to recapture his past success and sophomore starter Shane McClanahan — who the Rays announced would be the team's Opening Day starter. The rest of the Opening Day roster of pitchers is quintessential Rays with a mixture of guys who can come in for one or two innings.

What isn't being questioned is the talent of the Rays' lineup. The young core of Brandon Lowe, Randy Arozarena and Wander Franco is sure to deliver from day one. Throw in Ji-Man Choi, Kevin Kermaier, Manuel Margot and Mike Zunino, and the Rays have an exciting group of guys who can go toe to toe with any team.

First pitch for Opening Day will be at 3:10 p.m. at Tropicana Field.