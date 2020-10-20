Rays set for first World Series game in 12 years

The Rays will have to get past the Los Angeles Dodgers to become the champions of baseball.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The stage is set for the Tampa Bay Rays' first trip to the World Series since 2008. They'll take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 tonight -- and this time the Rays are hoping it's their turn for a Hollywood ending.

The Rays and the Dodgers make for the first World Series matchup of top-seeded teams since 2013. Tampa Bay finished the shortened regular season with a 40-20 record, best in the American League and the highest winning percentage in team history. L.A. topped the National League at 43-17, six games ahead of the number-two seeded San Diego Padres.

Here's a look at this matchup of the best against the best.

Pitching

This series can easily come down to which team's pitchers step up in the spotlight.

The Rays will start Tyler Glasnow tonight in Game 1. The 27-year-old righty has been hit-or-miss this season, including the playoffs (2-1, 4.66). But he's shown flashes of dominance with his 97 mile-an-hour fastball and sharp curve. Glasnow has also started two winner-take-all games, so you know he doesn't back down from the big moment.

Behind Glasnow in the rotation are 2018 Cy Young winner Blake Snell and 13-year veteran Charlie Morton. Morton is the only Ray with a World Series ring, having won in 2017 with the Astros.

The Rays' bullpen, nicknamed "the Stable," has proven to be one of baseball's best all season. Nick Anderson, Pete Fairbanks and Diego Castillo anchor a unit that has had 13 pitchers (including postseason) record a save.

The Dodgers are opening the World Series with their ace, future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw. His regular season brilliance has not translated to great playoff success (11-12, 4.31 in 35 games). But if anyone can match up with the best in the game, it's Kershaw. You can expect Rays manager Kevin Cash to stack his lineup with right-handed bats against the eight-time All-Star.

Walker Buehler and Dustin May have also proven to be solid arms in the Dodgers' rotation. Their bullpen is led by hard-throwing closer Kenley Jansen, who has put up solid postseason numbers in his career (2.14 ERA, 18 saves).

Hitting

The Rays have not boasted a lot of firepower this year. Brandon Lowe led the team in home runs with 14 during the season, but he's only hit one in the playoffs while batting .130 (6-46).

But the story for the Rays this postseason is rookie outfielder Randy Arozarena. He's already hit seven home runs to break the rookie playoff record once held by former Ray Evan Longoria. The ALCS MVP will likely face tougher pitching from the Dodgers now that he has their attention.

Some guy named Randy pic.twitter.com/aQrgcntRkB — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) October 18, 2020

The Dodgers' lineup is arguably the most stacked in baseball. Five players hit double-digit home runs during the 60-game season, with A.J. Pollock's 16 leading the way. They also feature multi-talented stars Mookie Betts and Cody Bellinger in their outfield, alongside infielders Corey Seager and Max Muncy. The Dodgers' torrid hitting has continued in the playoffs with 18 home runs in their first 12 games.

Defense

If the old football saying "defense wins championships" applies to baseball, the Rays should be fitted for their rings. Center fielder Kevin Kiermaier has won three Gold Gloves and one Platinum Glove as the AL's best defensive player. His reputation in the field is second to none. He's flanked by fellow outfielders Hunter Renfroe and Manuel Margot, who each made spectacular catches in the ALCS.

The Los Angeles defense has not been as strong overall, but Cody Bellinger and Mookie Betts each had plus seasons in the outfield. Betts saved a run in each of the last two NLCS games, including a spectacular home run robbery in the deciding Game 7 against the Braves.

Give us all the angles of that @mookiebetts catch. 😱 pic.twitter.com/vp4lrL1VcE — MLB (@MLB) October 19, 2020

Who wins?

The Dodgers, in their third World Series in four years, are considered the heavy favorites. Out of 71 experts MLB.com polled, 58 picked the Dodgers to take the title. But don't count out the Rays just yet.

Cash, who was named Sporting News AL Manager of the Year for the second straight year, has pressed the right buttons throughout the playoffs. He's played the matchups well and fired up his team to rally behind him. On the other side, L.A. manager Dave Roberts has been harshly criticized for his past postseason roster management. It remains to be seen whether he turns things around against the Rays.

Game 1 of the World Series will start tonight at 8:09 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, home of MLB's postseason bubble.



