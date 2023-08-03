Rays P Shane McClanahan on 15-day IL, one day after leaving start early with forearm tightness

The Rays said in a release that they are in the process of gathering further information, and updates will be provided when available.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays placed All-Star left-handed pitcher Shane McClanahan on the 15-day injured list on Thursday, one day after he left his start at the New York Yankees with left forearm tightness.

The Rays said in a release that they are in the process of gathering further information, and updates will be provided when available.

McClanahan left Wednesday night's 7-2 loss to Gerrit Cole and the Yankees after a five-run fourth inning, partly because the outside of his forearm tightened up while he was warming up for the inning. He returned to Florida to be examined by the team doctor.