Rays single-game tickets are on sale now

TAMPA, Fla. — Rays baseball is back, and now's your chance to get in on the action at Tropicana Field.

Single-game tickets are available now for home games played through May 30, but you can only get them at RaysBaseball.com or the MLB Ballpark app.

You can catch the Rays take on the Houston Astros, the New York Yankees, the New York Mets, and the Kansas City Royals at our home field this May.

COVID-19 health and safety protocols are still in place at Tropicana Field.

Measures include:

Face masks for all fans over the age of 2, even if you have been vaccinated. Masks must completely cover the nose and mouth except when actively eating or drinking in your ticketed seat.

Contactless ballpark entry and exit

Social distancing and reduced capacity

Cash-free mobile payments throughout the park

A full list of health and safety protocols can be found on the Rays' website.