Rays single-game tickets are on sale now

TAMPA, Fla. — Rays baseball is back, and now's your chance to get in on the action at Tropicana Field.
Single-game tickets are available now for home games played through May 30, but you can only get them at RaysBaseball.com or the MLB Ballpark app.
You can catch the Rays take on the Houston Astros, the New York Yankees, the New York Mets, and the Kansas City Royals at our home field this May.
COVID-19 health and safety protocols are still in place at Tropicana Field.
Measures include:
- Face masks for all fans over the age of 2, even if you have been vaccinated. Masks must completely cover the nose and mouth except when actively eating or drinking in your ticketed seat.
- Contactless ballpark entry and exit
- Social distancing and reduced capacity
- Cash-free mobile payments throughout the park
A full list of health and safety protocols can be found on the Rays' website.
What other people are reading right now:
- Florida lawmakers pass GOP-backed voting restrictions bill, send to Gov. DeSantis
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers select Joe Tryon in the first round of the NFL Draft
- Former President Donald Trump says Gov. Ron DeSantis 'would be considered' as his 2024 running mate
- Paraprofessional accused of force-feeding student jelly, stuffing tissues in another's mouth
- 'Operation Dirty Water': 6 charged in $54 million drug bust with ties to the Mexican cartel
- What to do this weekend around Tampa Bay
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter