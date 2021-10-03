'I will kill your entire family': Sports bettor pleads guilty to threatening Rays players

His sentencing date has not yet been set.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A sports bettor has pleaded guilty to threatening players on the Tampa Bay Rays.

The U.S. Department of Justice says 24-year-old Benjamin Tucker Patz, of Napa, California, entered a guilty plea Wednesday on a charge of transmitting threats in interstate or foreign commerce.

Patz's sentencing has not yet been scheduled. But, a copy of his plea agreement laid out the maximum penalties he could technically face:

Up to five years in federal prison

An up to $250,000 fine

Up to 3 years of supervised release

A special assessment of $100

Prosecutors say Patz used Instagram to send threatening direct messages to four Rays players and one White Sox player after Tampa Bay lost a home game to Chicago 2-1 on July 20, 2019.

According to the DOJ, the following string of messages was sent to one of the Rays players:

“I will sever your neck open you pathetic c**tbag”

“I will enter your home while you sleep”

“And sever your neck open”

“I will kill your entire family”

“Everyone you love will soon cease”

“I will cut up your family” and “Dismember the[m] alive.”

The case was investigated by the FBI.

When the DOJ first announced charges against Patz in 2020, investigators said he had recently won more than $1 million by wagering on sporting events.