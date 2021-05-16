x
Rays sweep Mets following 7-1 win on Sunday

Tampa Bay sits two games behind Boston for the lead in the American League East.
Credit: AP
Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena (56) and Francisco Mejia (28) congratulate Willy Adames after his two-run home run off New York Mets' Marcus Stroman during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 16, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

Manuel Margot, Willy Adames and Brandon Lowe homered off Marcus Stroman, leading the Tampa Bay Rays over the New York Mets 7-1 for a three-game sweep. 

Two-run homers by Margot in the fourth and by Adames in the fifth built a 4-0 lead, and Lowe led off the sixth with his seventh home run this season. 

Ji-Man Choi had three hits, including an eighth-inning RBI double, in his first game after recovering from arthroscopic right knee surgery. 

Josh Fleming allowed one hit in five scoreless innings, an infield single by Jeff McNeil leading off the game.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

