Meadows homers and has 4 RBIs, Rays beat Royals 7-2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Austin Meadows homered and had four RBIs, Shane McClanahan went five scoreless innings, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Kansas City Royals 7-2. 

Tampa Bay has won two straight after Kansas City stopped the Rays’ 11-game winning streak in the series opener Tuesday night.

Meadows had a two-run triple in the first and connected on a third-inning two-run homer. McClanahan scattered three hits and struck out six. 

Kansas City got a two-run homer from Ryan O’Hearn.

The Rays currently lead their division by one game and have the best record in the American League.

