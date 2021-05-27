Meadows homers and has 4 RBIs, Rays beat Royals 7-2

The Rays currently have the best record in the American League.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Austin Meadows homered and had four RBIs, Shane McClanahan went five scoreless innings, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Kansas City Royals 7-2.

Tampa Bay has won two straight after Kansas City stopped the Rays’ 11-game winning streak in the series opener Tuesday night.

Meadows had a two-run triple in the first and connected on a third-inning two-run homer. McClanahan scattered three hits and struck out six.

Kansas City got a two-run homer from Ryan O’Hearn.

The Rays currently lead their division by one game and have the best record in the American League.

Earned the day off #RaysUp — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 27, 2021