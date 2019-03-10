ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The best-of-five series between the Tampa Bay Rays and Houston Astros begins Friday night in Houston.
Tickets for game 3 and game 4 (if necessary) at Tropicana Field will go on sale at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Game 3 is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 7 and game 4 for Tuesday, Oct 8.
Rays Insider subscribers, season ticket holders, corporate partners and fans selected through the postseason ticket opportunity will receive information Thursday morning about special pre-sale opportunities.
