Tampa Bay Rays announce changes for 2021 season ticket memberships

To make sure there is social distancing taking place at Tropicana Field, traditional fixed-season ticket seats will not be available.

TAMPA, Fla — There have been many changes in the sports world over the past year, and now that will include how your Tampa Bay Rays do season memberships.

On Wednesday, the Rays announced their season memberships for 2021 will let fans pick from six different levels and each level will have its own discounts and seating locations with it. To make sure there is social distancing taking place at Tropicana Field, traditional fixed-season ticket seats will not be available.

Anyone who is a current season ticket holder will be getting an email in the next few weeks about how they can select a new membership package for the upcoming season.

You can read more about each option here.