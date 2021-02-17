x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Rays

Tampa Bay Rays announce changes for 2021 season ticket memberships

To make sure there is social distancing taking place at Tropicana Field, traditional fixed-season ticket seats will not be available.
Credit: AP
Tampa Bay Rays celebrate their win against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the baseball World Series Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. Rays defeated the Dodgers 8-7 to tie the series 2-2 games. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

TAMPA, Fla — There have been many changes in the sports world over the past year, and now that will include how your Tampa Bay Rays do season memberships. 

On Wednesday, the Rays announced their season memberships for 2021 will let fans pick from six different levels and each level will have its own discounts and seating locations with it. To make sure there is social distancing taking place at Tropicana Field, traditional fixed-season ticket seats will not be available.  

Anyone who is a current season ticket holder will be getting an email in the next few weeks about how they can select a new membership package for the upcoming season.

You can read more about each option here.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter

   

Related Articles