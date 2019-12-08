ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays will play a National League team on Opening Day for the first time when the 2020 season kicks off March 26.

Although the Rays are still in the thick of the postseason chase, next season's tentative schedule was released Monday.

The season will begin against the Pittsburgh Pirates, which means there's a chance the Rays will face off against their former pitching ace Chris Archer, who would be making his first trip to Tropicana Field since he was traded in July 2018.

You can see the entire 2020 season schedule here.

