The Tampa Bay Rays have traded away two big names to bolster its anemic bullpen.

The team announced Friday that right-handed pitcher Alex Colomé and outfielder Denard Span to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for right-handed pitchers Andrew Moore and Tommy Romero,

Colome has acted as the Rays closer thus far, so it's unclear as to who will fill that role following the trade. He's 11-for-13 in save opportunities this season and sports a 4.15 ERA with 23 strikeouts across 21.2 innings.

Span came to the Rays as part of the deal that sent Evan Longoria to the San Francisco Giants. The 34-year-old has been hitting .238 and has hit four homers.

The Rays also got Wilmer Font from the Oakland A's in exchange for minor league RH Peter Bayer.

Information from CBS Sports was used in this report.

