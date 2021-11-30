Rays trade Joey Wendle to Marlins

According to reports, the Rays receive 23-year-old outfield prospect Kameron Misner

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Rays fans are used to big trades in the offseason.

Tampa Bay is trading all-star utility infielder Joey Wendle to the Marlins for Kameron Misner, a 23-year-old outfield prospect. Craig Mish was first to report the news.

The Rays are never afraid to make a trade in the offseason. And, with an MLB lockout almost certainly beginning at midnight, Tampa Bay moved quickly.

If there is one thing the 2021 season taught us, it is the fact the Rays have tremendous depth. Because of that depth, the team has been working hard to clear space on the 40-man roster and Wendle is the odd man out.

Tampa Bay acquired the now 31-year-old player before the 2018 season from the Oakland Athletics. In his four years with the club, he has hit .274 with 27 home runs and 205 runs. His stats do not do him justice, though. He was a gold glove finalist this season and has also won the Heart & Hustle Award multiple times. It is an award given to a player who demonstrates a passion for baseball and embodies the values, spirit and traditions of the game.

With Wendle gone, this allows recently acquired starting pitcher Corey Kluber to find a spot on the team. Also, it opens up more playing time for a guy like Taylor Walls who is probably the best defensive infielder on the team.