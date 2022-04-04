Rays trade Meadows to Tigers for Paredes, draft pick

Meadows, 26, was part of Tampa Bay's 2018 blockbuster trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates that brought him, Tyler Glasnow and rookie pitcher Shane Baz to the team.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Austin Meadows is on the move four days before Opening Day.

The team says Meadows will be heading to Detroit in exchange for infielder Isaac Paredes and a draft pick.

Paredes, 23, made his major league debut in 2020 and has batted .215/.290/.302 in his short stints with the team. Throughout his career, he's started games all over the infield but spends a majority of time at third.

Meadows, 26, was part of Tampa Bay's 2018 blockbuster trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates that brought him, Tyler Glasnow and rookie pitcher Shane Baz to the team in exchange for Chris Archer. With the Rays, Meadows has had a slash line of .256/.361/.424 with 65 home runs and 212 RBI.