ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays have announced Tropicana Field will become the first cash-free sports venue in North America.

The venue's concessions, team stores, box office and all other points-of-sale will go cash-free in 2019, the Rays confirmed to 10News.

The team said the decision followed extensive testing.

"These tests found that transitioning to cash-free environments results in an average transaction time of up to half that of traditional environments that accept cash, resulting in faster moving lines and increased fan satisfaction," the Rays wrote in a statement.

Fans will be able to use credit cards, gift cards, mobile payments or Rays cards.

Fans without electronic payment can exchange their cash for gift cards at retail locations or through roaming gift card vendors.

The field's parking lots will stay cash-free, which they already were for the 2018 season.

Related: Rays single-game spring training tickets go on sale

Previous: Saxophonist who stood outside Rays and Lightning games for nearly 20 years has died

More: Rays are getting rid of upper-level seats at Tropicana Field to create 'intimate' fan experience

Home of the Rays: Tropicana Field through the years Tropicana Field pictured on Thursday, May 24, 2018. The Tampa Bay Rays beat the Boston Red Sox, 6-3. Denard Span #2 of the Tampa Bay Rays hits an RBI double in the eighth inning during a game against the Texas Rangers at Tropicana Field on April 18, 2018 in St Petersburg, Florida. A general view of the exterior of Tropicana Field on May 26, 2004, in St. Petersburg, Florida. An exterior view of Gate 1 at Tropicana Field just prior to the Opening Day game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the New York Yankees on April 6, 2012. Tropicana Field An extra piece of protective netting has been installed before the game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Chicago White Sox in Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Saturday, April 16, 2016. A general view of Tropicana Field where the Houston Astros host the Texas Rangers since the game was moved because of the impact of Hurricane Harvey in Houston. Crews work to prepare Tropicana Field ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays' game against the Cleveland Indians on Aug. 12, 2017. Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Evan Longoria (3) hits the go-ahead RBI single during the eighth inning at Tropicana Field on Friday, May 19, 2017. A general view at Tropicana Field prior to the Gasparilla Bowl between the FIU Panthers and the Temple Owls on Dec. 21, 2017. The 93rd East-West Shrine Game is played on Jan. 20, 2018, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.