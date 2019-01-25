ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays have announced Tropicana Field will become the first cash-free sports venue in North America.
The venue's concessions, team stores, box office and all other points-of-sale will go cash-free in 2019, the Rays confirmed to 10News.
The team said the decision followed extensive testing.
"These tests found that transitioning to cash-free environments results in an average transaction time of up to half that of traditional environments that accept cash, resulting in faster moving lines and increased fan satisfaction," the Rays wrote in a statement.
Fans will be able to use credit cards, gift cards, mobile payments or Rays cards.
Fans without electronic payment can exchange their cash for gift cards at retail locations or through roaming gift card vendors.
The field's parking lots will stay cash-free, which they already were for the 2018 season.
