Margot walks it off in the 10th, Rays beat Royals 2-1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Manuel Margot hit a run-scoring single in the 10th inning and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Kansas City Royals 2-1.
Kevin Kiermaier advanced from second to third when Taylor Walls flew out to deep center field against Tyler Zuber. After Austin Meadows was intentionally walked, Margot won it on just the Rays’ third hit of the game.
Andrew Benintendi homered leading off the ninth against J.P. Feyereisen as the Royals tied it at 1. Feyereisen worked out of a jam with a runner on third and one out in the 10th.
Tyler Glasnow pitched eight stellar innings for the Rays, scattering three hits. He struck out 11 and walked two.
