MLB announces next step for Rays' Wander Franco amid investigation

The All-Star shortstop had been on the restrictive list, which was scheduled to end Tuesday.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Major League Baseball placed Wander Franco on administrative leave until further notice amid an ongoing investigation following social media posts that suggested he was in a relationship with a minor.

The Tampa Bay Rays shortstop is on leave "until further notice," reads a statement from MLB issued Tuesday morning.

"Per an agreement between MLB and the MLBPA, Wander Franco has been placed on Administrative Leave until further notice as MLB continues its ongoing investigation. The administrative leave, effective immediately, is not disciplinary under the Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.

"We will comment further at the appropriate time," the statement reads, in full.

In a statement, the Rays indicated approval for the move:

"We support Major League Baseball’s decision to place Wander Franco on Administration Leave.

"The Tampa Bay Rays are dedicated to upholding high standards of integrity both on and off the field. We appreciate the understanding and patience of our fans and supporters as this process unfolds.

"We will have no further statements on this matter until MLB completes its process."

Authorities in the Dominican Republic, Franco's native county, last week announced that they launched an investigation after the posts surfaced, which have not been verified by The Associated Press or 10 Tampa Bay.

Ángel Darío Tejeda Fabal, a prosecutor in the Dominican Republic province of Peravia, said an investigation into Franco was open under a division specializing in minors and gender violence, the AP reported.