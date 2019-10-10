ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Want to watch Thursday's Rays game against the Astros, but don't have a ticket to Houston?
Don't worry, there are three spots around Tampa Bay to catch the game.
First pitch is at 7:07 p.m. at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
RELATED: Five things to know ahead of Rays-Astros Game 5
RELATED: How to get Rays tickets if they make it to the ALCS
RELATED: Rays head to Houston after beating Astros 4-1 to even ALDS
Where to watch the game
- North Straub Park, 400 Bayshore Drive NE, St. Petersburg
- Sparkman Wharf, 615 Channelside Dr., Tampa
- Park & Rec DTSP, 100 4th St. S, St. Petersburg
What other people are reading right now:
- Students make 'Child of God' headbands to support Saints' Demario Davis
- Joshua Brown had long criminal history including drug dealing, documents show
- Veteran receives a nearly $3,000 water bill and has no way to pay
- Deputies: Florida woman who burned down historic tree while smoking meth arrested again
- Florida man accused of baiting gator to bite him, force-feeding it a Coors beer
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter