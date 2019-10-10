ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Want to watch Thursday's Rays game against the Astros, but don't have a ticket to Houston?

Don't worry, there are three spots around Tampa Bay to catch the game.

First pitch is at 7:07 p.m. at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

RELATED: Five things to know ahead of Rays-Astros Game 5

RELATED: How to get Rays tickets if they make it to the ALCS

RELATED: Rays head to Houston after beating Astros 4-1 to even ALDS

Where to watch the game

North Straub Park, 400 Bayshore Drive NE, St. Petersburg

Sparkman Wharf, 615 Channelside Dr., Tampa

Park & Rec DTSP, 100 4th St. S, St. Petersburg

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter