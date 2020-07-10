Live: Rays look to even ALDS against the Yankees

A loss tonight would put the Rays in a "win or go home" situation.

The Tampa Bay Rays are looking to put their Game 1 ALDS loss on Monday night in the rearview mirror by evening the series against the Yankees tonight.

Game 2 is now underway in the MLB Bubble at Petco Park in San Diego.

Pitching depth will be key to Game 2 on both sides. Tyler Glasnow will toe the rubber for the Rays after a six-inning, two-run performance in Game 2 of the Wild Card series against the Blue Jays. Cash hopes Glasnow will last longer tonight and give the best of his bullpen a chance to close it out. The Rays have used the "closer by committee" strategy this season, with a record 12 pitchers recording a save in just 60 games. Closing options include Nick Anderson, Pete Fairbanks and lefty Ryan Sherriff, none of whom pitched in Game 1.

Meanwhile, Yankees manager Aaron Boone is giving the ball to rookie Deivi García for his first postseason start. In six starts this year, García failed to make it out of the fifth inning twice. The Yankees might have to get creative with their bullpen options. Most concerning to the Rays is closer Aroldis Chapman, who's available tonight after Boone decided not to use him in Game 1 with a six-run lead.

Follow along below for live updates.

9:37 p.m.

Giancarlo Stanton, again, hits an absolute mammoth home run. Rays are clinging to a lead. It's 5-4.

9:20 p.m.

Manuel Margot deposits a two-run shot over the center field wall to make it 5-1 Rays in the bottom of the 3rd.

8:57 p.m.

Mark Zunino puts the Rays back on top with a two-run shot in the 2nd. Rays lead 3-1.

8:37 p.m.

Giancarlo Stanton keeps hitting home runs. It wasn't a grand slam like last night, but it was enough to tie the game.

It's 1-1.



8:30 p.m.

Randy Arozarena hits his second home run of the ALDS and the Rays take a 1-0 lead!

8:07 p.m.

Game 2 is underway with Glasnow at the helm for the Rays in the top of the first!

