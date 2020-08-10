Arozarena leads Rays' power display in 8-4 win vs Yankees

SAN DIEGO — Randy Arozarena homered for the third straight game and Kevin Kiermaier and Michael Perez also went deep for the Tampa Bay Rays, who beat the New York Yankees 8-4 to move within one victory of reaching the AL Championship Series for the first time in 12 years.
The Rays took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five Division Series.
Game 4 is Thursday night at Petco Park, which has yielded 16 home runs in three games — nine by Tampa Bay.
New York’s Giancarlo Stanton hit a two-run homer to become the first player with a homer in each of his team’s first five games of a single postseason.
