Rays

Arozarena leads Rays' power display in 8-4 win vs Yankees

The Rays are one win away from clinching the ALDS.
Credit: AP
Tampa Bay Rays players celebrate after defeating the New York Yankees in Game 3 of a baseball American League Division Series, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

SAN DIEGO — Randy Arozarena homered for the third straight game and Kevin Kiermaier and Michael Perez also went deep for the Tampa Bay Rays, who beat the New York Yankees 8-4 to move within one victory of reaching the AL Championship Series for the first time in 12 years. 

The Rays took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five Division Series. 

Game 4 is Thursday night at Petco Park, which has yielded 16 home runs in three games — nine by Tampa Bay. 

New York’s Giancarlo Stanton hit a two-run homer to become the first player with a homer in each of his team’s first five games of a single postseason.

