Arozarena leads Rays' power display in 8-4 win vs Yankees

The Rays are one win away from clinching the ALDS.

SAN DIEGO — Randy Arozarena homered for the third straight game and Kevin Kiermaier and Michael Perez also went deep for the Tampa Bay Rays, who beat the New York Yankees 8-4 to move within one victory of reaching the AL Championship Series for the first time in 12 years.

The Rays took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five Division Series.

Game 4 is Thursday night at Petco Park, which has yielded 16 home runs in three games — nine by Tampa Bay.

New York’s Giancarlo Stanton hit a two-run homer to become the first player with a homer in each of his team’s first five games of a single postseason.

RAYS WIN ✨ Your Tampa Bay Rays are one win away from the American League Championship Series after their victory over the Yankees tonight!!! #RaysUp #TBvsNYY pic.twitter.com/9b9wuU1maP — 10 Tampa Bay (@10TampaBay) October 8, 2020

What other people are reading right now: