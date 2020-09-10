Live: Rays seeking first ALCS appearance in 12 years

The Rays and Yankees are facing off in a decisive ALDS Game 5 tonight.

SAN DIEGO — The Rays' 2020 championship hopes come down to one final game tonight.

If they win, they advance to the American League Championship Series, where they'd face the Houston Astros. It would be a chance at redemption for the Rays, as the Astros ousted Tampa Bay from the postseason just last year.

However, a Rays loss sends them home.

Tampa Bay is hoping starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow can set the tone on short rest.

According to Baseball Reference, this will be Glasnow's first time starting on less than four days' rest -- he's only had two days. The Yankees are bringing their best, sending ace Gerrit Cole to the mound. He'll be starting on three days' rest for the first time in his career.

If the Glasnow-Cole matchup sounds familiar... it should. They also dueled in Game 5 of last year's ALDS, when Cole was a member of the Astros. Cole got the better of that one, pitching eight strong innings while Glasnow didn't make it out of the third.

What will happen tonight?

Follow along below for updates:

8:15 p.m.

The Yankees strike first on a solo shot from Aaron Judge. It's 1-0 in the 4th.

8:01 p.m.

Glasnow's work is done for the night, going 2.1 innings, giving up two walks and no hits while striking out two.

7:32 p.m.

Cole gets out of a jam as the Rays strand the bases loaded in the top of the first.

7:10 p.m.

The Rays and Yankees are underway in Game 5!

Set the tone, Glas pic.twitter.com/y4JkexnUN2 — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) October 9, 2020

