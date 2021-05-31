x
Rays win for 16 of last 17 games, Hill beats Yankees 3-1

Tampa Bay stands atop the American League East division with the best record in all of baseball.
Credit: AP
Tampa Bay Rays' Kevin Kiermaier scores a run past New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka during the third inning of a baseball game on Monday, May 31, 2021, in New York. The Rays won 3-1. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

NEW YORK — Rich Hill finished May with the lowest monthly ERA in 75 years of a pitcher in his 40s, and the Tampa Bay Rays won for the 16th time in 17 games by keeping up their domination of the reeling Yankees with a 3-1 victory. 

Hill, a 41-year-old left-hander who is the oldest player in Rays’ history, improved to 3-0 against the Yankees this season. He threw just 56 pitches through five scoreless innings and allowed three hits. 

Five of New York’s first 16 batters hit his first pitch and six more hit his second.

