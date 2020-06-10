Live: Rays look to take Game 1 of ALDS against Yankees

SAN DIEGO — The Tampa Bay Rays are looking to make it to their second World Series in franchise history, but there's plenty of work left to do for that to happen.
After winning the American League Wild Card Series against the Toronto Blue Jays in the new-look playoff format, the Rays are now facing another familiar foe in the American League Division Series: The New York Yankees.
The Rays dominated the Yankees during the regular season and finished seven games better in the American League East. In 11 head-to-head matchups this year, the Rays walked away victorious nine times.
Tonight, lefty Blake Snell will take the mound to try and give his team an early lead in the ALDS. In his previous postseason appearance, he was lights out against the Blue Jays, throwing 5.2 scoreless innings, only giving up one hit while striking out nine.
Follow along below for live updates to Game 1:
9:31 p.m.
The Rays take the lead on a two-run homerun from Ji-Man Choi!
It's 3-2 in the bottom of the fourth!
9:25 p.m.
Blake Snell strikes out Frazier to get himself out of a jam in the fourth!
9:19 p.m.
The Yankees have the bases loaded with two outs in the top of the fourth with Frazier, who has a home run tonight, at the plate.
8:54 p.m.
The Yankees take the lead on a solo homer from Clint Frazier.
It's 2-1 Yankees in the third.
8:48 p.m.
After two innings, the Rays and Yankees are tied 1-1.
Randy Arozarena gets the Rays on the board with a solo blast in the first!
It's 1-1 after one.
8:24 p.m.
The Yankees jump out to an early lead against Blake Snell and the Rays in the top of the first. It's 1-0.
