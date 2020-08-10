x
Rays

Live: Rays looking to secure ALCS appearance

Credit: AP
Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Ryan Thompson throws against the New York Yankees during the first inning in Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO — Could another Tampa Bay team win it all? The Rays are just one win away from the next step: winning the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees.

The top-seeded Rays won Game 3 Wednesday night 8-4, their second win in a row against their division rivals.

The victory pushed the Yankees' backs against the wall as they are now in win-or-go-home mode. The Rays, meanwhile, can earn a spot in the American League Championship Series with one more win.

Will it happen tonight?

Tampa Bay will rely on pitcher Ryan Thompson as their "opener" to set the tone. In the postseason thus far, he's thrown 3.1 innings in two games. He went 1-2 with a 4.44 ERA in the regular season.

The Yankees will counter with Jordan Montgomery, who went 2-3 with a 5.11 ERA across 44 innings in the regular season.

Follow along below for live updates:

7:42 p.m.

The Yankees jump out to an early lead after a solo blast off the bat of Luke Voit. It's 1-0.

7:09 p.m.

Game 4 is about to begin!

