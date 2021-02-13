Reports: Rays working on deal with pitcher Rich Hill

TAMPA, Fla — Veteran lefty pitcher Rich Hill and the Tampa Bay Rays are nearing a deal, according to reports.
Whether or not Hill dawns a Rays uniform depends on a physical. The details of the signing are not clear yet. But, if finalized, the 16-year veteran would revamp the team's pitching rotation, which saw has seen some big losses.
Rays' Former Cy Young winner Blake Snell was traded to the Padres this offseason, while Charlie Morton signed with the Braves.
In a race to add some depth their pitching, the team signed Michael Wacha and former Rays pitcher Chris Archer.
- Trump defense team takes stage at impeachment Friday, may rest case quickly
- New data shows Super Bowl celebrations might not cause huge spike in COVID-19 cases
- VERIFY: Wear two masks and know the tricks to a snug fit to stop COVID-19
- Kids facing cancer receive surprise Valentines from students at different school
- Scientists say a domestic travel ban targeting Florida won't stop the spreading of COVID-19 mutations
- Florida Walmarts 'accidentally' opened up COVID-19 vaccine appointments for people under 65
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter