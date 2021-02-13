Reports: Rays working on deal with pitcher Rich Hill

According to reports, the two parties are making progress pending a physical.

TAMPA, Fla — Veteran lefty pitcher Rich Hill and the Tampa Bay Rays are nearing a deal, according to reports.

Whether or not Hill dawns a Rays uniform depends on a physical. The details of the signing are not clear yet. But, if finalized, the 16-year veteran would revamp the team's pitching rotation, which saw has seen some big losses.

Rays' Former Cy Young winner Blake Snell was traded to the Padres this offseason, while Charlie Morton signed with the Braves.

Rich Hill and the Rays are making progress toward a deal, per source. Tampa Bay has added Chris Archer and Michael Wacha to its rotation this offseason, but depth is never a bad thing. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) February 13, 2021

In a race to add some depth their pitching, the team signed Michael Wacha and former Rays pitcher Chris Archer.