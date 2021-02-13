x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Rays

Reports: Rays working on deal with pitcher Rich Hill

According to reports, the two parties are making progress pending a physical.
Credit: AP
Minnesota Twins pitcher Rich Hill throws against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

TAMPA, Fla — Veteran lefty pitcher Rich Hill and the Tampa Bay Rays are nearing a deal, according to reports.

Whether or not Hill dawns a Rays uniform depends on a physical. The details of the signing are not clear yet. But, if finalized, the 16-year veteran would revamp the team's pitching rotation, which saw has seen some big losses.

Rays' Former Cy Young winner Blake Snell was traded to the Padres this offseason, while Charlie Morton signed with the Braves.

In a race to add some depth their pitching, the team signed Michael Wacha and former Rays pitcher Chris Archer.

Related Articles

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter