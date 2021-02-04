The Rays are giving fans a chance to commemorate their American League championship with a digital ring.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Would you want a championship ring like the pros wear when they win? Now, you can get one -- in digital form.

The Tampa Bay Rays are offering up a 3-D model "ring" for fans to commemorate their 2020 American League championship. While you can't wear it around your finger, you can use your fingers to get it!

Start off by grabbing your phone and going to RaysBaseball.com/alchampsring. A scratch-off game will appear on your screen. Touch it to enter some basic information, such as your birth date and your zip code. After you accept the Terms of Service, you're free to start scratching! (We don't suggest using your nails though.)

If you win a prize from the scratch-off game, follow the instructions on the screen to claim it. If you see "Sorry ... not a prize winner," you'll still get a 20 percent discount on Rays postseason gear at the official team store, located inside Tropicana Field.

Once you're done, you can put your finger on the ring and drag it to move it around. You can view the high-resolution model from any angle. It includes an inscription showing the opponents the Rays beat in the postseason, and how many games they won to do it.

A ring, but make it digital! — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) March 31, 2021

"This digital ring allows us to celebrate the excitement of the American League Championship title in an innovative manner with the fans who supported us through the unusual year," Rays Vice President of Marketing and Creative Services Eric Weisberg said in an announcement from the team.

The Rays started their title defense on April 1 with a 1-0 win over the Miami Marlins. Their first home game of the 2021 season is set for Friday, April 9 against the New York Yankees.