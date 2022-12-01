Source: Rays agree to 3-year deal with RHP Zach Eflin

The $40 million contract would be the largest contract given to a free agent by the Rays, a source told MLB.com.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The off-season is heating up as MLB.com reports the Tampa Bay Rays are in the process of making its first notable addition to the roster this Thursday.

The Rays are reportedly in agreement on a three-year, $40 million contract with right-hander Zach Eflin, per a source of MLB.com. The Rays have not confirmed the deal, but it should be official after he passes a physical.

Should the deal go through, it will be the largest contract given to a free agent by the Rays. Until word of this contract, Wilson Alvarez's $35 million contract signed in 1997 is the largest guaranteed contract for a free agent in Rays' franchise history, CBS Sports reports.

Eflin has been a starter throughout his career, spending the first seven seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies. The 28-year-old could replace Rays' Corey Kluber, adding to the rotation which includes Shane McClanahan, Jeffrey Springs, Tyler Glasnow and Drew Rasmussen.

"This past season, Eflin threw 75 2/3 innings with a 4.04 ERA around injuries," CBS Sports said.