Where to watch Tampa Bay Rays American League Division Series

Cheer on the Rays while enjoying the view of Tampa Bay.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — We still don't know who the Rays will face in the upcoming American League Division Series. It's a toss-up between the Boston Red Sox or the New York Yankees, depending on who wins the Wild Card game.

What is set in stone is where you can catch the team play while on the road during the series.

St. Pete Pier will be hosting free watch parties for games 3 and 4 on Oct. 10 and 11. You can enjoy pre-game activities, drinks and much more while cheering on Tampa Bay to another American League Championship Series appearance.