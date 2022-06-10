St. Pete Pier hosts Rays watch parties this weekend

The Tampa Bay Rays play the Cleveland Guardians in the AL wildcard series.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Rays fans can catch the next two Wild Card series games at the St. Pete Pier this weekend.

It's the official watch party site for the Rays who are playing the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Wild Card series. Tampa Bay is playing a best-of-three-round game at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Rays lost in the Wild Card opener on Friday, 2-1.

Those who attend the watch parties will be able to enjoy pre-game activities including giveaways, cocktails, food and more. Fans are also able to pull up their own chair to sit on the Pier Plaza or the Bayfront Health Tilted Lawn.