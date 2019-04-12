ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Months after the Tampa Bay Rays threw a curveball at ongoing stadium negotiations, Mayor Rick Kriseman says the team’s proposal to ‘share’ the season between St. Pete and Montreal just struck out.

In a lengthy statement posted on Facebook, Kriseman says conversations about the Rays' immediate future are finished.

Both the team and the city have agreed that the best play – is to stay – at least through the current agreement that extends through the 2027 season.

That doesn’t mean the Rays will stay in Tampa Bay forever. The team can continue to explore other options for 2028 and beyond.

Kriseman says, whatever the team’s next move – they’ll have to start making it soon. The city is willing to discuss contributing money for a new stadium in St. Pete – but only for a full-time team. That means if the Rays want a new ballpark in our backyard, a split-season with Montreal be off the table.

If a new St. Pete stadium is what the Rays are really after, it would take several years to complete.

“As the Rays now appear to be shifting their focus to 2028, I want to encourage each of you, and all residents and fans of the team, to continue to focus on the field and cheer for one of baseball’s best teams,” said Mayor Kriseman.

