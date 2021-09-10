Get your $10 tickets: Rays slash prices for remaining home games

See the Rays play against the Tigers, Blue Jays and Marlins at a discounted price.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — They're the best in the American League and yet, attendance at Tropicana Field isn't all too great.

Maybe $10 tickets will help?

The Tampa Bay Rays announced Friday that it's offering special fan appreciation pricing for the final homestead of the 2021 regular season. Tickets for the remaining home games, including the Detroit Tigers, Toronto Blue Jays and Miami Marlins, start at just $10.

They say thousands of tickets are available in the Lower Reserved (available 129-149) and GTE Financial Party Deck sections. The Rays website and the MLB Ballpark app are the only places to score some.

"Let’s welcome the ballclub back from the road with energized Tropicana Field crowds," Rays President Matt Silverman said in a statement. "The players will really appreciate the extra support from our fans during this last homestand and important stretch of the pennant race."

Special pricing at concessions will be offered, as well, including $5 beers, $4 soft drinks and $5 popcorn and candy.