Rays could clinch a postseason spot Thursday night

After winning the first game of the double header and a Mariners loss, the Rays need to take Game 2 against the Orioles to clinch.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays can secure a spot in the 2020 postseason on Thursday.

Three things need to happen in order for the team to get it done. As of Thursday evening, two of three have been accomplished.

To punch their ticket to the playoffs, the Rays need to sweep both games of their doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles. The Mariners also needed to lose their game against the San Francisco Giants.

Well, the Rays' first game is in the books, and Tampa Bay came out on top.

The Giants-Mariners game is also complete, and the Mariners lost.

So, the Rays are close. Game Two is already underway, and a victory sends them to the postseason.

Trevor Richards is on the mound for Tampa Bay. Bruce Zimmerman will start for Baltimore.

In Game 1, the Rays got it done behind a stellar outing from Blake Snell. The lefty hurled 5 1/3 innings while only allowing one run on two hits and a walk. He had four strikeouts on the day. Tampa Bay won 3-1.



