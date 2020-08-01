ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Baseball season is right around the corner, and the Rays have released their 2020 season schedule.

The Tampa Bay Rays will start the season by hosting the Pittsburgh Pirates at 4:10 p.m. March 26 at Tropicana Field. This is the first time since 1968 every MLB team will have their first game of the season on the same day.

Here are the rest of the Rays 2020 home games:

March-April

26 – Pittsburgh Pirates@ 4:10 p.m.

– Pittsburgh Pirates@ 4:10 p.m. 28 – Pittsburgh Pirates @ 3:10 p.m.

– Pittsburgh Pirates @ 3:10 p.m. 29 – Pittsburgh Pirates @ 1:10 p.m.

– Pittsburgh Pirates @ 1:10 p.m. 30 – New York Yankees @ 7:10 p.m.

– New York Yankees @ 7:10 p.m. 31 – New York Yankees @ 7:10 p.m.

– New York Yankees @ 7:10 p.m. 1 – New York Yankees @ 1:10 p.m.

– New York Yankees @ 1:10 p.m. 13 – Houston Astros @ 7:10 p.m.

– Houston Astros @ 7:10 p.m. 14 – Houston Astros @ 7:10 p.m.

– Houston Astros @ 7:10 p.m. 15 – Houston Astros @ 7:10 p.m.

– Houston Astros @ 7:10 p.m. 17 – Toronto Blue Jays @ 7:10 p.m.

– Toronto Blue Jays @ 7:10 p.m. 18 – Toronto Blue Jays @ 6:10 p.m.

– Toronto Blue Jays @ 6:10 p.m. 19 – Toronto Blue Jays @ 1:10 p.m.

– Toronto Blue Jays @ 1:10 p.m. 24 – Kansas City Royals @ 7:10 p.m.

– Kansas City Royals @ 7:10 p.m. 25 – Kansas City Royals @ 1:10 p.m.

– Kansas City Royals @ 1:10 p.m. 26 – Kansas City Royals @ 1:10 p.m.

– Kansas City Royals @ 1:10 p.m. 27 – Cleveland Indians @ 7:10 p.m.

– Cleveland Indians @ 7:10 p.m. 28 – Cleveland Indians @ 7:10 p.m.

– Cleveland Indians @ 7:10 p.m. 29 – Cleveland Indians @ 1:10 p.m.

May

8 – Texas Rangers @ 7:10 p.m.

– Texas Rangers @ 7:10 p.m. 9 – Texas Rangers @ 6:10 p.m.

– Texas Rangers @ 6:10 p.m. 10 – Texas Rangers @ 1:10 p.m.

– Texas Rangers @ 1:10 p.m. 11 – New York Yankees @ 7:10 p.m.

– New York Yankees @ 7:10 p.m. 12 – New York Yankees @ 7:10 p.m.

– New York Yankees @ 7:10 p.m. 13 – New York Yankees @ 7:10 p.m.

– New York Yankees @ 7:10 p.m. 14 – New York Yankees @ 7:10 p.m.

– New York Yankees @ 7:10 p.m. 15 – Baltimore Orioles @ 7:10 p.m.

– Baltimore Orioles @ 7:10 p.m. 16 – Baltimore Orioles @ 6:10 p.m.

– Baltimore Orioles @ 6:10 p.m. 17 – Baltimore Orioles @ 1:10 p.m.

– Baltimore Orioles @ 1:10 p.m. 26 – Toronto Blue Jays @ 7:10 p.m.

– Toronto Blue Jays @ 7:10 p.m. 27 – Toronto Blue Jays @ 7:10 p.m.

– Toronto Blue Jays @ 7:10 p.m. 28 – Toronto Blue Jays @ 1:10 p.m.

– Toronto Blue Jays @ 1:10 p.m. 30 – Milwaukee Brewers @ 4:10 p.m.

– Milwaukee Brewers @ 4:10 p.m. 31 – Milwaukee Brewers @ 1:10 p.m.

June

9 – Boston Red Sox @ 7:10 p.m.

– Boston Red Sox @ 7:10 p.m. 10 – Boston Red Sox @ 7:10 p.m.

– Boston Red Sox @ 7:10 p.m. 11 – Boston Red Sox @ 7:10 p.m.

– Boston Red Sox @ 7:10 p.m. 12 – Baltimore Orioles @ 7:10 p.m.

– Baltimore Orioles @ 7:10 p.m. 13 – Baltimore Orioles @ 4:10 p.m.

– Baltimore Orioles @ 4:10 p.m. 14 – Baltimore Orioles @ 1:10 p.m.

– Baltimore Orioles @ 1:10 p.m. 23 – Oakland Athletics @ 7:10 p.m.

– Oakland Athletics @ 7:10 p.m. 24 – Oakland Athletics @ 7:10 p.m.

– Oakland Athletics @ 7:10 p.m. 25 – Oakland Athletics @ 12:10 p.m.

– Oakland Athletics @ 12:10 p.m. 26 – Seattle Mariners @ 7:10 p.m.

– Seattle Mariners @ 7:10 p.m. 27 – Seattle Mariners @ 4:10 p.m.

– Seattle Mariners @ 4:10 p.m. 28 – Seattle Mariners @ 1:10 p.m.

– Seattle Mariners @ 1:10 p.m. 29 – Los Angeles Angels @ 7:10 p.m.

– Los Angeles Angels @ 7:10 p.m. 30 – Los Angeles Angels @ 7:10 p.m.

July

1 – Los Angeles Angels @ 7:10 p.m.

– Los Angeles Angels @ 7:10 p.m. 2 – Los Angeles Angels @ 12:10 p.m.

– Los Angeles Angels @ 12:10 p.m. 10 – St. Louis Cardinals @ 7:10 p.m.

– St. Louis Cardinals @ 7:10 p.m. 11 – St. Louis Cardinals @ 4:10 p.m.

– St. Louis Cardinals @ 4:10 p.m. 12 – St. Louis Cardinals @ 1:10 p.m.

– St. Louis Cardinals @ 1:10 p.m. 24 – Detriot Tigers @ 7:10 p.m.

– Detriot Tigers @ 7:10 p.m. 25 – Detriot Tigers @ 1:10 p.m.

– Detriot Tigers @ 1:10 p.m. 26 – Detriot Tigers @ 1:10 p.m.

– Detriot Tigers @ 1:10 p.m. 28 – Miami Marlins @ 7:10 p.m.

– Miami Marlins @ 7:10 p.m. 29 – Miami Marlins @ 12:10 p.m.

August

7 – Boston Red Sox @ 7:10 p.m.

– Boston Red Sox @ 7:10 p.m. 8 – Boston Red Sox @ 6:10 p.m.

– Boston Red Sox @ 6:10 p.m. 9 – Boston Red Sox @ 1:10 p.m.

– Boston Red Sox @ 1:10 p.m. 10 – Toronto Blue Jays @ 7:10 p.m.

– Toronto Blue Jays @ 7:10 p.m. 11 – Toronto Blue Jays @ 7:10 p.m.

– Toronto Blue Jays @ 7:10 p.m. 12 – Toronto Blue Jays @ 7:10 p.m.

– Toronto Blue Jays @ 7:10 p.m. 13 – Toronto Blue Jays @ 1:10 p.m.

– Toronto Blue Jays @ 1:10 p.m. 14 – Baltimore Orioles @ 7:10 p.m.

– Baltimore Orioles @ 7:10 p.m. 15 – Baltimore Orioles @ 1:10 p.m.

– Baltimore Orioles @ 1:10 p.m. 16 – Baltimore Orioles @ 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore Orioles @ 1:10 p.m. 28 – Minnesota Twins @ 7:10 p.m.

– Minnesota Twins @ 7:10 p.m. 29 – Minnesota Twins @ 4:05 p.m.

– Minnesota Twins @ 4:05 p.m. 30 – Minnesota Twins @ 1:10 p.m.

– Minnesota Twins @ 1:10 p.m. 31 – Chicago White Sox @ 7:10 p.m.

September

1 – Chicago White Sox @ 7:10 p.m.

– Chicago White Sox @ 7:10 p.m. 2 – Chicago White Sox @ 7:10 p.m.

– Chicago White Sox @ 7:10 p.m. 3 – Chicago White Sox @ 1:10 p.m.

– Chicago White Sox @ 1:10 p.m. 14 – New York Yankees @ 7:10 p.m.

– New York Yankees @ 7:10 p.m. 15 – New York Yankees @ 7:10 p.m.

– New York Yankees @ 7:10 p.m. 16 – New York Yankees @ 7:10 p.m.

– New York Yankees @ 7:10 p.m. 17 – Boston Red Sox @ 7:10 p.m.

– Boston Red Sox @ 7:10 p.m. 18 – Boston Red Sox @ 7:10 p.m.

– Boston Red Sox @ 7:10 p.m. 19 – Boston Red Sox @ 6:10 p.m.

– Boston Red Sox @ 6:10 p.m. 20 – Boston Red Sox @ 1:10 p.m.

You can check the entire schedule here.

RELATED: Tampa Bay mayors meet to talk economic, social and environmental challenges

RELATED: Rays not giving up on 'incredible' sister-city plan

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter