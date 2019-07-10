The Tampa Bay Rays finished the 2019 regular season with 96 wins, good enough for a wildcard spot in the playoffs.

However, their journey to the postseason began about 100 miles south of Tampa Bay in Port Charlotte, their home for Spring Training.

Winner of USA Today's 2014 Reader's Choice Award for Best Spring Training Facility, Charlotte Sports Park is the place to be from February to March for Rays fans.

Tickets are already available and can be reserved here.

The Rays open Spring Training on the road in Fort Myers against the Boston Red Sox on Feb. 22 and make their home debut against the New York Yankees on Feb. 23.

Click here to check out the entire 2020 Rays Spring Training schedule.

Before the 2019 season began, MLB.com ranked the Rays' farm system as one of the best in baseball, second only to the San Diego Padres. While it remains to be seen how they'll rank heading into 2020, it's likely they'll be up among the game's best once again.

That makes the Rays' Spring Training all the more enticing as the team's top prospects make their case to play at the major league level.

So, don't miss a second of the action. Spring Training will be here before you know it!

For more information, click here.

