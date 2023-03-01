Rays announce 2023 regular season schedule, will face Tigers on Opening Day

Season memberships for the 2023 season are now on sale.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays released its 2023 regular season schedule and will begin next year's campaign with a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers from March 30 to April 2, the team announced on Wednesday.

The Rays will play at Tropicana Field on Opening Day, marking it the second straight season and 13th time in 14 seasons.

Tampa Bay is 13-12 all-time on Opening Day and 9-8 when playing at home.

The Rays are scheduled to square off against each opponent in the American League 13 times with two home series and two road series against each divisional foe. All Major League Baseball teams will play a more balanced schedule in the upcoming season as part of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the league and its Players Association.

Clubs will play against every team in the other league each season and alternate home games annually rather than limiting interleague games to one division. Tampa Bay will still play its annual home-and-home series against the Miami Marlins and face off against the other 14 National League teams in a three-game series.

In total, the Rays will have 46 interleague games during the 2023 regular season.

Tampa Bay will end the season on a five-game road trip as the team plays against the Boston Red Socks from Sept. 26-27 and Toronto Blue Jays from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1.

Tampa Bay is currently in the hunt for a playoff spot in the 2022 MLB season as the team sits in second place in the AL East division with a 67-55 record.