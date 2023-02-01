Rays release 2023 spring training schedule

Tampa Bay will play 30 official Grapefruit League games during its spring training.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays released its 2023 spring training schedule and will mark the team's 15th Grapefruit League season at Charlotte Sports Park, the team announced on Wednesday.

The spring training schedule includes 30 official Grapefruit League games, 14 at home and 16 on the road, plus a exhibition game at home against a World Baseball Classic team.

Rays pitchers and catchers are expected to report to Port Charlotte on Feb. 14 and their first workout will be on Feb. 15. The entire team's first workout is scheduled for Feb. 20.

Tampa Bay's home schedule features five weekend games, four of which are against American League East opponents. The team's home opener will be against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Feb. 26.

The Rays will a few trips across the Tampa Bay region as they play against the New York Yankees in Tampa, Baltimore Orioles in Sarasota and Toronto Blue Jays in Dunedin.

Tampa Bay will wrap up its spring schedule with a road game against the Yankees on March 27.

Fans are now available to place a deposit to become a 2023 Rays Spring Training Season Ticket Holder by clicking here. To see the full spring schedule for next year, click here.

The 2023 spring schedule is subject to change and game times will be announced at a later date.

The team also released its 2023 MLB regular season schedule on Aug. 24. Rays season memberships for next year are also now on sale. For more information, click here. To view the regular season schedule, click here.