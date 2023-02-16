Rays announce plans to celebrate 25th season

Tampa Bay played their first regular season game in the MLB on March 31, 1998.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays may look a little different out on the field this season, but it'll be for a special reason.

The Rays announced Thursday their plans of celebrating its 25th anniversary season. This includes a 25th anniversary jersey patch worn on Tampa Bay cap and uniform sleeves this season and wearing the throwback Devil Rays uniform on Opening Day and at all Friday home games, the team said in a news release.

The Rays will also establish their Hall of Fame to honor former players, coaches, managers, broadcasters and executives who made a significant contribution to the franchise.

The inductees elected for the inaugural Rays Hall of Fame will be former senior advisor, Don Zimmer, and former players, Wade Boggs and Carl Crawford.

“We are excited to celebrate 25 years of Major League Baseball in Tampa Bay,” Rays Owner Stuart Sternberg said in a statement. “As this historic season approaches, we look forward to honoring the foundational years of Rays baseball by connecting our fans to outstanding players, staff and key moments from the last 25 years.

"I'm thankful for the continued support shown by Rays fans and supporters who exemplify what it means to Rays Up, and I can’t wait for this season.”

Zimmer, who passed away in 2014, will be honored on Sunday, April 2, against the Detroit Tigers, while Boggs will be celebrated Sunday, July 9, vs. the Atlanta Braves and Crawford on Saturday, Aug. 26, vs. the New York Yankees. Each inductee will have a pregame ceremony and be recognized in the Gate 1 Rotunda and a historical alcove in the left field concourse.

Fans will also be treated with a special giveaway on those dates.

Tampa Bay fans can celebrate the special season by getting their hands on some 25th anniversary merchandise, which will be available at the Bay Republic Team Store and online beginning Saturday, Feb. 18.