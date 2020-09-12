Reports: Tampa Bay Rays will shift minor-league affiliate to Charleston

An announcement is expected on Wednesday.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays are expected to announce a new minor league affiliate on Wednesday.

Citing sources, the Charleston-based Post and Courier reports the Rays have inked a player development contract with the Charleston RiverDogs in South Carolina -- with whom the Rays previously worked from 1997 until 2004 when the RiverDogs became affiliated with the New York Yankees. That relationship recently ended.

Marc Topkin, who covers the Rays for the Tampa Bay Times, says the RiverDogs will become Tampa Bay's Class A team, and the Bowling Green Hot Rods will move up to the advanced Class A level. Topkin reports this will spell the end of the Charlotte Stone Crabs, although the Rays will reportedly continue to do spring training in Port Charlotte.

According to Charleston television station WCSC, an official announcement is expected at 1 p.m.

Major League Baseball is poised to announce affiliations for 120 minor league teams as it reduces its number of total affiliates by 40 during a larger system overhaul.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

