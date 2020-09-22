How the Rays could clinch the AL East on Tuesday night

The Tampa Bay Rays are on the brink of becoming American League East Champions for the first time since 2010.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays have already punched their ticket to the 2020 postseason, but their work isn’t quite done yet.

On Tuesday night, they have an opportunity to clinch the American League East title for the first time in a decade.

With five games left in the regular season, including Tuesday’s game against the New York Mets, the Rays’ magic number to secure the division title is down to just one.

So, what needs to happen for the Rays to go to bed tonight as AL East Champions?

There are two scenarios, one of which Tampa Bay has complete control over. If they take care of business against the Mets tonight, they clinch the division. However, if they lose, they’ll need the New York Yankees to fall to the Toronto Blue Jays.

The only scenario in which the Rays don’t clinch tonight is if they lose and the Yankees win.

The Yankees lost to the Blue Jays on Monday night 11-5 and have been outscored by their opponent 21-7 in their last two games.

Meanwhile, the Rays have won five of their last six while riding some stellar pitching.

Five games left to finish the (regular season) job pic.twitter.com/PeaVo7MdMj — Tampa Bay Rays - x (@RaysBaseball) September 22, 2020

Blake Snell is on the mound for Tampa Bay tonight. He has a 4-1 record with a 3.05 ERA in 2020. His last outing, against Baltimore, was superb as he struck out four across 5 1/3 scoreless innings.

The Mets will counter with Seth Lugo, who is 2-3 on the year with a 4.34 ERA.

The 2020 postseason gets underway on Oct. 5, and fans will watch it unfold like never before amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Much was altered this year as the league navigated its way through 2020’s uncertainty, and that includes the playoffs. After an abbreviated 60-game season, 16 teams will be playing October baseball, more than ever before.

The Rays will be on a redemption tour in the new-look playoffs after getting bounced by the Houston Astros in the ALDS in 2019. The team is seeking its first World Series appearance since 2008.

